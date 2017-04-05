Pick Up the Moto G4 Plus (16GB) for $189 – 4/5/17

While the Moto G5 Plus might be the newest kid on the block, the Moto G4 Plus is still a great smartphone to pick up. And right now, it’s $60 off over on Amazon, coming in at just $189. This Moto G4 Plus model comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, but the storage is expandable via a micro SD card slot.

The Moto G4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch full HD display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 617 processor and 2GB of RAM. There is also a higher-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a non-removable 3000mAh battery inside, which lasts all day long and well into day 2. Finally, Motorola has added a fingerprint to the Moto G4 Plus, making it a great choice for anyone that wants to keep their device secured – which should be everyone. It launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but has since gotten the update to Android 7.0 Nougat.

For those that might be wondering, this is not the Amazon version of the Moto G4 Plus, in fact there isn’t one. Amazon only has ad-supported the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Play. This is eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial at the link below if you aren’t a member already.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime