Pick Up the Honor 8 32GB for $277 – 4/10/17

Amazon and Walmart are both offering up the Honor 8 with 32GB of storage at discounted prices. The black color is selling for $277.12, while the other colors are seeing a price tag of around $299. This is the lowest the Honor 8 has been since the holiday season, making it a great deal, and over $100 below its regular retail price of $399.

The Honor 8 is one of the best “small” smartphones around right now. It sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, powered by the Kirin 950 processor and 4GB of RAM inside. This particular model has 32GB of storage, although there is also a 64GB model. It does also offer expandable storage with a micro SD card slot that gives you around another 256GB of storage. It does not support Adoptable Storage, but you do get extra storage for things like music, movies, and photos to store. There is also a 3000mAh battery inside which is non-removable, but it still offers a full day worth of usage.

You can grab the Honor 8 from either Walmart or Amazon, they are both offering the same prices, along with two-day shipping. Although the advantage that Walmart has over Amazon is the fact that you could pick it up in the store (depending on your location) as soon as today. So you could order online and and have it today, which is pretty sweet. Anyways, link to both stores are below.