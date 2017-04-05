Pick Up the HERO True Wireless Bluetooth 4.2 Sport Earbuds for $95

Are you looking for a truly wireless pair of headphones at a good price? HERO may have you covered here. They are offering up a pair of wireless earbuds for just $94.99, which is down from their regular price of $149. These are Bluetooth 4.2 earbuds, and they deliver some of the most crisp sound and offer an unfettered listening experience. Of course, the best part about these is that there are no wires to deal with. But that can also be a problem. Without any wires, there’s also a smaller battery, which means shorter battery life. And unfortunately, these will only give you around 3 hours of continuous playback. So it’s long enough for a workout, but that’s about it. Now these earbuds do fit quite nicely to your ears though, so they will be plenty comfortable.

The HERO True Wireless Bluetooth 4.2 Sport Earbuds will work with virtually any device that does Bluetooth connectivity. That means your smartphone, tablet and even your laptop computer. These do typically retail for around $149, and right now over on the Android Headlines Store you can grab them for just $94.99. That’s 36% off of their regular price. Of course, you could save another 10% off if you sign up for the newsletter on the store, which knocks these down even further.