Pick Up the G-BOOM Wireless Bluetooth Boombox for $85 – 4/4/17

The G-BOOM Wireless Bluetooth Boombox is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and right now it’s available for just $85. It has a 4.5 star rating out of five stars. Since this is a rather big speaker, it does have plenty of bass, and sound. It’s a great sounding speaker that is also a bit rugged, always nice to see in a new speaker. It has a protective rubber base as well as an integrated handle for easy carrying around. The built-in battery will net you around 7 hours of usage, before needing to be recharged. Since it is a Bluetooth speaker, it can connect to virtually any device. Additionally, there is a 3.5mm jack available for playing music wired.

This speaker has a 2.1 speaker configuration, which means that it has two full-range drivers and then one tweeter. Which provides you with some great sounding music, and it also uses MAXX AUDIO for great sound processing, giving you the best sounding bass available. The G-BOOM Wireless Bluetooth Boombox is available right now from the Android Headlines Store for just $85, which isn’t a huge discount from the $100 price tag that it sells for virtually everywhere else, but $15 is still a discount and definitely worth picking up.