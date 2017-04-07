Pick Up “The Cube” Bluetooth Speaker for $25.99 – 4/7/17

Let’s face it, there are hundreds if not thousands of different Bluetooth speakers out there. Which makes it hard to stand out in the crowd. But this Bluetooth speaker does definitely stand out. It’s “The Cube” which is a pretty nice looking Bluetooth speaker, and as you might expect, it looks like a cube. They call it a “space-age looking Bluetooth speaker” and it can pair with your smartphone or really any Bluetooth-enabled device including your laptop or tablet. It’ll offer up some pretty powerful bass, and some great trebles. This speaker won’t be the one for audiophiles, but for those that just want to listen to good music and have the music sound really good, this is going to be a great choice for a new speaker.

The Cube also uses colorful LED lighting which gives off a pretty cool party vibe, allowing you to have a whole lot of fun at home when you’re by yourself or if you have a group of people over. The Cube is currently selling at the Android Headlines Store for just $25.99, which is a pretty great price for a Bluetooth speaker, it’s original price is $49.99, which makes it a whopping 48% off of the regular price.