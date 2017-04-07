Pick Up The Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $169 – 4/7/17

Bose’ SoundLink On-Ear Headphones are currently on sale over at eBay, via Bose’ official eBay store. This is $80 off of their regular price, making them a great price for anyone looking to pick up a pair of great looking and sounding Bluetooth headphones.

These headphones from Bose are some of the best available right now. These are on-ear Bluetooth headphones which boast around 10 hours of continuous playback before they need to be recharged. They are only available in white, and will pair with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device, whether that’s a smartphone, tablet or even a laptop. These do feature active noise cancellation, so they are great to take with you on a plane or wherever there is extra noise. Additionally, they have some incredible sounding audio, which is always a huge plus.

The Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones can be picked up from the link down below. eBay is offering them up with free shipping, and of course the carrying case does come with them, as you’d expect. They ship from Bose’ headquarters in Framingham, Massachusetts, so those on the eastern side of the US will get them quicker than those on the west coast, since this is free shipping, and it’s likely FedEx or UPS Ground shipping them.