Pick Up the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $149 – 4/6/17

Beats’ latest pair of wireless in-ear headphones are currently on sale for just $149. That’s $50 off of their regular price of $199. The Powerbeats3 are available in a slew of colors, including white, black, flash blue, shock yellow, and siren red. These in-ear headphones work over Bluetooth, so while Beats is technically an Apple company, these will work with Android and other devices that use Bluetooth.

The Powerbeats3 are a pretty big upgrade over the Powerbeats2. The biggest change is the battery life. Beats quotes that you can get around 12 hours on a single charge, which is quite honestly pretty impressive for a wireless pair of earbuds. Typically you only see that kind of battery life on the larger headphones, and that’s due to them having more space, and thus having a larger battery. These in-ear headphones are also great for taking to the gym since they are water resistant, and also sweat resistant. Making them great for taking on a run and such.

You can pick up the Beats Powerbeats3 in-ear headphones from Amazon using the link below. They are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime