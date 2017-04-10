Pick Up The A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79 – 4/10/17

A-Audio’s Legacy Over-Ear headphones here are some of the more premium headphones around, and right now at a pretty incredible price. This pair of headphones feature 40mm drivers, along with powerful circuitry and anti-vibration aluminum for a great listening experience, while it may not keep the audiophiles out there happy, it will provide you with a great experience. A-Audio has also included 3-stage technology for active noise cancellation. Allowing you to listen to your music and not be bothered by the sounds around you.

These headphones feature a chrome-plating, steel construction and zinc hinges which give the headphones some added durability. Additionally there are closed circumaural ear cups with memory foam padding which will provide some comfort and isolated sound. The 3.5mm cord is detachable, allowing you to plug it into either side of the headphones. Unfortunately, these are not Bluetooth, so you will need to plug them into the device that you wish to get audio from. Typically, these headphones would cost you $299. They are definitely not your cheap pair of headphones. However, right now on the Android Headlines Store, you can pick up the A-Audio Legacy Over-Ear Headphones for as low as $79. Which is actually the lowest price they have ever been. They are definitely worth picking up.