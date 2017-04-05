Pick Up Anker’s PowerLine+ USB-C Cable (3ft) for just $11.59

Anker has discounted their best-selling USB-C cable to just $11.59. That’s down from its regular price of $13.99. This price will be available now through April 17th, so it’s definitely a good time to pick up this cable, especially if you have purchased or are planning on purchasing the LG G6 or Galaxy S8, both of which are using USB-C connectors.

This cable from Anker is a braided cable, which makes it more durable than most of the other cables on the market right now. This is good for those that might have pets or kids, as they are known to damage cables (of course, not on purpose), but cables do also break from normal wear and tear, but this one will definitely last longer. The PowerLine+ comes in two sizes, this is the 3-foot long model, there is also a 6-foot long one which is about $15.99. At 3-feet long, this is still plenty long for most people, and most circumstances.

As mentioned, this price drop is good through April 17th. There’s no code needed, just hit the link below and purchase the PowerLine+ USB-C cable. It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

