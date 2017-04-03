Pick Up the Amazon Fire Tablet for $39 – 4/3/17

Amazon has discounted their best-selling Fire tablet for Easter. Knocking $10 off of the price, bringing the already low-price of this tablet down even further to $39.99. This is for their 7-inch tablet, with 8GB of storage and lockscreen ads. Now if you don’t want the ads, you can grab it for $54.99, more storage will cost you $59.99 (with ads, without it’ll be $74.99, all options are $10 off their regular price).

The Amazon Fire Tablet is not the most high-end tablet that’s running Android (that would be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3), but it is a very capable tablet. For $39, it’s hard to find anything to really complain about. You’re getting a pretty low resolution 7-inch display, and a low-powered processor, but it actually still works really well. Amazon has their forked version of Android here, which runs quite well on the Fire Tablet, surprisingly, and you can expand the storage with a micro SD card slot. Making this a great tablet to give to kids, or even just for reading ebooks and such on.

Amazon says that the Fire Tablet will be discounted through April 15th, so you have about two weeks to grab one for yourself at the discounted price. Don’t wait too long, as it may go out of stock and be backordered for a few weeks or months. Similar to what happened with most of Amazon’s hardware during the holiday season.