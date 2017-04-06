Pick Up The 2017 Complete Java Bundle for $49 – 4/6/17

Java is one of the more popular coding languages out there, and right now there’s a great bundle available from the Android Headlines Store to help you learn everything you need to know about Java. This bundle has 7 courses, and combined it provides you with around 58 hours of learning. Throughout these 7 courses, there are 356 lessons available.

Included in this bundle are the following courses: Fundamentals of Java Programming; Intermediate & Advanced Java Programming; Introduction to Java Programming for Online Learners; Java for Mobile Developers, Java Interview Guide: 200+ Interview Questions and Answers; The Java Programming Language Course 2017; and Java From Beginner to Expert.

This bundle of courses is available online, so you can take your time in learning everything here, or go as fast as you want. You’ll also have access to all of these courses forever. Which is definitely great, as you’ll be able to go back and brush up on your skills in a few years. Buying and completing this bundle is going to look good on your resume, especially if you don’t already know Java at all. Seeing as Java is used in just about everything – even Android – it’s a big deal to have Java experience on your resume.