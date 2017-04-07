Phone Comparisons: LG G5 vs LG G6

Introduction

Do we have a good one for you today – with the sleek and new LG G6 hitting the market; we thought it only fair to compare it to the LG G5 to see just what improvements or disappointments LG accomplished with its new design. Obviously, we expect the LG G6 to be the better phone, but it is always a good idea to look back to see just how far LG has come with the LG G6. The LG G5 is an all-metal design with a slide-out ‘chin’ at the bottom of the device. This modular feature allows you to pop in a new battery or add more functionality to the phone. LG decided to drop their modular feature in the all-glass designed LG G6 model and added an 18:9 screen ratio and IP68 certification, but did away with the removable battery. When it comes to their design and specifications, just how do these two smartphones stand up to one another. Let’s take a look and see just what these two devices have in common and then we will look at each one in greater detail.

While the display sizes differ by close to an half of an inch, their physical dimensions are almost identical and even the weight of the LG G6 is only 4 grams more than the LG G5. The LG G5 uses Gorilla Glass 4 for its display, while the LG G6 uses Gorilla Glass 3 for the front and Gorilla Glass 5 for the back. The displays both use the IPS LCD technology, the same resolution, and both utilize the ‘always-on’ display technology. They both use a Snapdragon processor and Adreno GPUs, but are different models when it comes to the processor. They both come with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of expandable internal memory. The camera areas both use a dual camera setup, but a different amount of megapixels. They both have Hi-Res audio circuitry and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device as well as Android Pay or other mobile purchases. While the LG G5 has a 2800mAh removable battery and the LG G6 has a fixed 3300mAh battery, both offer rapid charge features. The LG G5 and the LG G6 have the usual suspects – WiFi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, NFC, FM radio (market dependent) and the newer reversible Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Please take a thoughtful look at the detailed Specifications Comparison chart below, and here you will see just how these two great devices stack up against one another – click on the “View Full Comparison” link at the end of the chart to expand the details. After that, we will look at each device in greater depth and point out some of its pros and cons. From all of this information, we will try to determine the winner based on specs and execution of design and functions.

Specifications

LG G5

You have to give LG some credit for jumping into phone modules on the LG G5, although the critics and the public did not share their excitement in the design path that LG took to implement their modules. The idea of taking your device apart and exposing the inside to remove and add a module must have freaked most people out. Even though LG claimed that the modules would work in the next generation devices, they just as quickly said that the LG G6 would not use the modules. LG also jumped into an all-metal design with the LG G5, but then painted the metal to help hide the antenna lines, making it look almost as if it were made from plastic. Let’s take a closer look at the LG G5 to see just how close the specs are to the new LG G6.

The LG G5 sports a 5.3-inch IPS LCD QHD display and includes the ‘always on’ feature and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels with 554 pixels-per-inch (PPI.) The LG G5 used the best processor it could at the time of its release – a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor with dual cores clocked at 1.6GHz and another dual-core clocked at 2.15GHz. This is mated with the Adreno 530 GPU that will handle any demanding graphics situations, be it watching movies or playing a game. The LG G5 packs 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of internal memory that is expandable to 2TB via a microUSB card.

The LG G5 packs two primary cameras – a 16MP sensor and an extra 8MP wide-angle sensor – that operate independently from one another. The LG G5 will use the 16MP primary shooter to take your standard pictures, but if the user wants to capture a wider shot, the camera can use the 8MP wide-angle lens. LG retained the 8MP front-facing camera (FFC) from the G4 to allow the user to take high-quality selfies and video chatting. LG decreased the battery size to 2800mAh in the G5 but the modular design allows the user to remove/replace the battery. For regular charging, the LG G5 uses Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities.

When LG decided to go with the removable lower chin, they could no longer place the fingerprint sensor at the bottom front of the phone so LG positioned it on the back of the phone where the innovative on/off and volume control resided on the LG G4. LG was able have the fingerprint sensor still act as an on/off switch, but the volume controls are now on the side of the LG G5. The LG G5 retained its IR Blaster and FM radio and has Hi-Res sound for listening through earphones. The LG G5 measures 149.4 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm, weighs in at 159 grams and comes in Silver, Titan, Gold, and Pink. The device is available on leading carriers for about $480 due to its price drop with the LG G6 on the horizon.

LG G6

The new LG G6 is nothing like the LG G5 that it replaces, except in the processor, RAM, and memory areas. The LG G6 exchanged the LG G5’s metal and modular body for a new sleek, all glass design with smaller bezels. While the new sealed design of the LG G6 allowed it to gain an IP68 certification, it took away the one jewel in LG’s crown – the removable battery. However, in the process, they did increase the battery size from 2800mAh to 3300mAh and gave us wireless charging. The display size increased from 5.3-inches to 5.7-inches and LG gave it an 18:9 screen ratio to better watch videos, movies and games. LG also tinkered with the camera area by keeping dual cameras, but changing their megapixels. They had to keep the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device due to the small bezels. Let’s see if LG did enough to their LG G6 to see how far it breaks away from its predecessor, the LG G5.

The LG G6 sports a larger 5.7-inch IPS LCD QHD+ display and includes the ‘always on’ feature to save battery life. The resolution is now set at 2880 x 1440 pixels with 564 PPI and a new 18:9 screen ratio making the display slightly taller and narrower. This gives you two perfect squares for on-screen multi-tasking and a more realistic view when watching movies. It is now Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant. One area that LG may get some criticism from is not waiting for the new Snapdragon 835 processor. LG stuck with the 2016 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor with dual cores clocked at 1.6GHz and another dual-core clocked at 2.35GHz and this should increase the speed up to 10-percent over the SD820 in the LG G5. That processor uses the same Adreno 530 GPU for graphics found in the LG G5. The LG G6 packs the same 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of internal memory that is expandable to 2TB via a microUSB card.

The LG G6 kept its dual cameras that operate independently from one another, but changed their megapixels. The first one comes with a primary 13MP sensor and the secondary main camera is a 13MP ultra wide-angle with a 125-degree sensor. The LG G6 primary 13MP shooter comes with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and dual-tone LED flash for normal picture taking. However, if the user wants to capture a wider group shot in the photo or a landscape, they can use the 13MP ultra wide-angle lens with a fixed focus and an f/2.4 aperture. LG lowered the FFC from an 8MP to a 5MP FFC with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video chatting. The battery size increased from a removable 2800mAh to a non-removable 3300mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and added standard wireless charging due to the glass back.

To keep the bezels small, LG had to keep the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device, but the good news is that the fingerprint sensor still acts as an on/off switch. In keeping with their ‘house cleaning,” LG G6 did away with its IR Blaster, but kept the FM radio around in certain markets. The LG G6 measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm, weighs in at 163 grams and comes in Mystic White, Astro Black, or Ice Platinum. The device is available on all the leading carriers for about $700 for 32GB and has Google Assistant built-in to the device.

…And The Winner Is…

The Final Word

As we said at the beginning of this article – the LG G6 is the winner of this comparison. However, it is not the ‘knight in shining armor’ when it comes to toppling over the LG G5. The design of the LG G6 is much smoother with a larger display in an almost identical body size. The display is now 18:9 in ratio complete with Dolby Vision and is HDR10 compliant. Rather than waiting for the new Snapdragon 835/Adreno 540 combo, they chose to go with the upgraded version of the Snapdragon 820 used in the LG G5. The Snapdragon 821 is supposed to have about a 10-percent increase in performance – not much, but a little better. The LG G6 also has the built-in IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The camera area received changes, although it still uses a dual camera setup, they used a smaller FFC at a time lenses are getting larger. The battery size was increased and wireless charging is now standard.

The LG G5 was a solid device but brought down by its modular design. The modules were expensive and there was never the variety that LG promised. The G5 has a very similar processor and the identical Adreno 530 GPU as the LG G6. The battery is smaller, but removable; it has a smaller display, and no IP68 certification. The price has come down to less than $500 with the arrival of the LG G6, and if money is a real problem, you could do a lot worse than the LG G5. However, if you want the best phone LG has to offer, it is the LG G6 at this time.