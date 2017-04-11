The Pay What You Want: The Ultimate Android Development Bundle – 4/11/17

Have you been wanting to learn all about developing for Android? Then this is the bundle you’ll want to pick up. This bundle is a “pay what you want” bundle, and the proceeds go to charity. Which means you can pick it up for as little as a penny. Now, you’ll only get 5 of the 6 courses unless you beat the average price, which at the time of writing this is $10.28, that’s still a crazy good price for this bundle, which has a value of $861.

Included in this bundle is The Complete Android Developer Course: Go from Beginner to Advanced; Android: From Beginner to Paid Professional; How to Make a Freaking Android App; Android App Development: Create a Streaming Spotify Clone; The Complete Android & Java Developer Course: Build 21 Apps; and Android Mobile Apps: Beginner to Published on Google Play. So the bundle will really teach you everything you need to know about developing for Android which is great, and you’ll be helping out a charity, which is also pretty sweet.

This bundle will be available now through April 18th, so you’ll want to pick it up before it’s gone. It’s definitely a great bundle to pick up, especially since you can pay as little or as much as you’d like.