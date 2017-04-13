The Pay What You Want: Ashampoo Best Selling Software Bundle – 4/13/17

Today, the Ashampoo Best Selling Software Bundle is up for grabs, and you can pay whatever you want for it. The way this works is that you choose what you want to pay for this bundle, the proceeds go to charity. However to get the entire bundle – which in this case is 8 courses – you’ll need to beat the average price, otherwise you’ll get just 7 of the eight pieces of software.

Included in this bundle is: Burning Studio 18, Backup Pro 10, Music Studio 6, Photo Commander 15, Snap 9, WinOptimizer 14, Privacy Protector and UnInstaller 6. Currently the average price for this bundle is sitting at just $18.13, which is still a pretty good deal, considering this bundle is worth around $430, that’s still a pretty steep discount. These are all PC software from the popular development company Ashampoo. So those with Mac’s or Chromebooks won’t be able to use this software, unfortunately. This sale on the Ashampoo Best Selling Software Bundle ends on April 18th. So if you are interested in picking up this bundle, and of course helping out a charity, now is definitely the time to pick it up. You can buy it using the link below and then you’ll be given directions on how to download all of your new software you just purchased.