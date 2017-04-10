OUKITEL K6000 Plus Main Features Detailed In New Promo Video

The OUKITEL K6000 Plus is the latest smartphone to come from OUKITEL and officially became available to pre-order last week. As part of the launch period, OUKITEL has now released a new promotional video detailing most of the main features on offer with its latest smartphone.

While the smartphone does come with a number of notable specs and features, the video does a good job of picking up on the main selling point with the K6000 Plus – the battery. In particular, the 6,080 mAh battery that is included. Which, in spite of its ‘double the capacity of other smartphones’ battery, is one which can be fully recharged in as little as one hour and forty minutes. To further highlight the benefits of the 6,080 mAh battery, OUKITEL has provided some detailed information on battery usage. For instance, OUKITEL notes that when the K6000 Plus is used in ‘standby’ mode (defined as in standby with mobile data and Wi-Fi both switched off), the battery will last up to 420 hours. When used in ‘2G’ mode (with the screen turned off), the battery is expected to last up to 58 hours. Likewise, when playing music (with the screen off and volume set to maximum) the battery is listed to last up to 50 hours. While when playing HD videos (at the maximum brightness and maximum volume) the battery will last up to 10 hours. For those more concerned with internet surfing (on mobile data and at the highest brightness level), the battery is expected to last up to 7.3 hours. Of course, it is worth keeping in mind that these suggested times are the maximum times you should expect, as they will vary somewhat.

Moving past the battery, the rest of the specs are pretty competitive and especially when taking the $179.99 price into consideration. For instance, this is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display with an FHD resolution. Inside, the K6000 Plus comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core SoC. Additional features include a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, expandable storage via microSD, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. For those interested in finding out more about the K6000 Plus, or ordering one, head through the link below. You can also check out the newly-released promotional video in full below as well.