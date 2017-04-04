OUKITEL K6000 Plus Available To Pre-Order April 5 For $179.99

The OUKITEL K6000 Plus is the latest smartphone to come from the OUKITEL stable and as of tomorrow, April 5, will be available to pre-order from a number of online retailers. For those new to this device, the K6000 Plus is all about the battery as this is a smartphone that comes loaded with a 6,080 mAh capacity battery. In addition, the K6000 Plus comes packaged with a 12V/2A fast charger that is said to be able to recharge the 6,080 mAh capacity battery in full in 100 minutes. Which makes this a phone that not only focuses on battery usage between charges, but also in ensuring the battery can be recharged at a quick rate, when needed.

Although the battery is the big selling point here, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus also makes a play for those interested in smartphone photography as the K6000 Plus comes loaded with a 16-megapixel rear camera that supports PDAF for quicker and more accurate focusing. While the front-facing camera comes in an 8-megapixel form and makes use of an 80-degree wide angle for group shots. In terms of the rest of the specs, the K6000 Plus is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5.5-inch FHD display. Inside you can expect to find 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core SoC powering the show. Additional features include expandable storage via microSD card and Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box. Those interested in checking out the performance of the K6000 Plus can do so by checking out a recent video from OUKITEL which shows the K6000 Plus being benchmarked on AnTuTu.

For those looking to pick the OUKITEL K6000 Plus up, as mentioned, this is a device that will be available to pre-order from tomorrow and can be ordered in two different colors, space grey and champagne gold. The price of the K6000 Plus is set to be $209.99 when it becomes generally available, although as part of the launch process, the K6000 Plus will be initially available to buy for only $179.99. Those interested in finding out more about the K6000 Plus, or locating a store to pre-order the device from, can do so by heading through the link below. For those concerned about network compatibility, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus is listed to work on 2G: 850/900/1800/1900, 3G: WCDMA900/2100, and 4G: B1/3/7/8/20.