OnePlus’ Carl Pei Confirms Fix For Touch Latency Is Complete

OnePlus’ Carl Pei has confirmed that a fix for touch latency is complete. OnePlus’ most recent phones, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, have had touch latency issues for some users and it was widely discussed on OnePlus’ forums. The issues seem to go as far back as December of 2016 which is some few months after the OnePlus 3T initially launched, and although there is no indication of how long exactly OnePlus has been working to correct the touch latency problem users should eventually see an improvement once their phones get an update that implements this fix.

In addition to the touch latency problem, Pei also hinted at the fact that OnePlus may be working on some additional functionality for the alert slider, something which users have been asking for with the above-mentioned phones for quite some time. Though Pei doesn’t mention a time-frame, the same tweet does list the words Alert Slider followed by a clock emoji which could mean that some features are coming soon. At the very least it displays that OnePlus has heard their users and that they’re currently working on something for it, even if there is no hint on what that might be.

The alert slider in its current state will only work for switching on do not disturb mode, though users with the latest OnePlus devices are wanting more out of the button so they have a way to customize its functionality. For the time being there are applications that can be installed from the Play Store which open this up a bit but now it looks like OnePlus is nearing an implementation of some native expanded functions, and chances are than when they’re ready to push them out to users they’ll take to the forums and let their customers know, so if you’re a OnePlus device owner it would be a good idea to familiarize yourself with the forums and keep an eye out for any updates as OnePlus tends to post about them there. If you’re more interested in the touch latency fix, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for the update that should introduce it.