Official: Xiaomi Mi 6 Will Be Announced On April 19

Xiaomi has just officially confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 is coming on April 19. Some sources misinterpreted Xiaomi’s Weibo (Chinese social network) post yesterday, and assumed that the Mi 6 will be announced today, but that won’t be the case. Xiaomi has now official announced the Mi 6 event which will be held in Beijing. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll be able to see Xiaomi’s official teaser image.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been leaking for a long time now, and the same goes for the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, actually. Those two handsets are expected to land at the same time, and if rumors are to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will not only be a larger device, but also one with more powerful specs. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to sport a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will, allegedly, sport a 5.7-inch fullHD or QHD panel. Both of these smartphones will be made out of metal and glass, most probably, and both of them will sport a fingerprint scanner up front. It seems like Xiaomi intends to stick to capacitive buttons (which you will be able to customize through Mi 6’s software) this time around, though the fingerprint scanner / home button of the phone will be considerably larger this time around, at least compared to the one included in the Xiaomi Mi 5.

Now, both the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, at least that’s what the rumors are saying. These two handsets will be Xiaomi’s all-new flagship devices, of course, and both of them are expected to hit India soon after their announcement in China, not to mention that some other markets will probably also get it soon after it’s launched. All in all, Xiaomi will try to compete with other companies out there with their Mi 6 flagships it seems, and the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus seem very interesting, at least on paper, but we’ll see, the announcement is only about a week away at this point, so stay tuned, we’re sure that more leaks will surface before the Mi 6 becomes official.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5