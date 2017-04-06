Nubia Z17 mini Unveiled With A Dual Camera Setup, 6GB Of RAM

After several leaks, and quite a few teasers, Nubia has finally introduced their new smartphone, the Nubia Z17 mini. The Nubia Z17 mini is a mid-range smartphone, mainly due to its processor, but this smartphone will ship with a whopping 6GB of RAM. The device is made out of metal, and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The company’s circular, capacitive home key is placed below the display, and all of the phone’s physical keys are located on the right-hand side of its body.

That being said, the Nubia Z17 mini is quite compact, as it comes with a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, which features a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The Nubia Z17 mini is fueled by the Snapdragon 652 / 653 SoC, and the Adreno 510 GPU which will be in charge of graphics processing. The phone packs in 4GB / 6GB of RAM, while you’ll get 64GB of expandable storage here. The Snapdragon 652 will fuel the base model with 4GB of RAM, while the Snapdragon 653 will ship with the more powerful variant of the phone. This smartphone sports two camera snappers on its back, as you can see in the provided images. There are two 13-megapixel cameras included on the back of the Nubia Z17 mini, one comes with a monochrome lens, while the other one packs in an RGB lens (Sony’s IMX258 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, OIS). A 16-megapixel snapper (f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens) can be found on the front side of this smartphone, just in case you’re into selfies and what not.

A 2,950mAh battery is also a part of this package, and it is not removable, while it comes with support for fast charging. There are two SIM card slots on the inside of this phone, one micro SIM slot and one nano SIM slot, though you can use only the nano SIM slot if you’d like to expand the storage of this smartphone via a microSD card, as this is a hybrid SIM setup. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the Nubia Z17 mini, and on top of it, you’ll get the Nubia UI 4.0 skin. This handset comes in Elegant Black, Black with Gold, Champagne Gold and Red color. The 4GB RAM variant of the phone is priced at 1,699 Yuan ($246), while the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased for 1,999 Yuan ($289). Both variants of the Nubia Z17 mini are already available for a pre-order in China, and they will be available for purchase starting from April 13.