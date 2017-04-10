Nokia 9 To Become Available At The End Of Q3, Pricing Leaks

The Nokia 9 might land at the end of the third quarter, at least if a new rumor is to be believed. Nokia had introduced three Android-based smartphones this year, starting with the Nokia 6 back in January. Nokia had announced two additional smartphones during MWC 2017, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, while they also announced an international availability of the Nokia 6. Having that in mind, the Nokia 9 should become the most powerful Nokia-branded, Android-based smartphone to date.

This new rumor comes from NPU, and if it is to be believed, the Nokia 9 will land by the end of July, or could arrive in early August, but it will not be available before the end of the third quarter it seems. The Nokia 9 will launch on a global basis, just like the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, and the phone will become available in the United States as well. If this rumor is to be believed, the Nokia 9 will cost $699 in the US, while you will have to pay €749 ($793) in order to get it in Europe. Now, as far as Indian pricing goes, you will be able to get the phone for Rs. 44,999 ($698) in that Asian country. Now, the source also mentions that there’s a good reason why we might have to wait for the Nokia 9 to arrive, the phone would probably land sooner, but the Snapdragon 835 could present an issue for the company. The Nokia 9 is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, but there are plenty of OEMs who are waiting for that chip to become available, and it seems like Qualcomm cannot keep up with the demand.

Having that in mind, it’s also worth saying that HMD Global is expected to release 6-7 smartphones by the end of this year, so we can expect a couple of additional offerings next to the Nokia 9 which will launch later this year. Now, in addition to the Snapdragon 835, the Nokia 9 will probably sport 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and it is possible that it will arrive in more than one variant. This smartphone will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, though we still don’t know how larger will its display be, we’ll just have to wait for more info to surface.