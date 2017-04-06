Nokia 5 Pays A Visit To The FCC, Coming To The US Soon?

Nokia had introduced three Android-powered smartphones during MWC 2017 back in February, and one of them just paid a visit to the FCC. Truth be told, Nokia announced the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 in February, and re-announced the Nokia 6 for the global market, as the phone was officially introduced back in January. In any case, the Nokia 5 just received its FCC certification, which could indicate that the phone is on its way to the US market, as FCC is a US certification authority.

The phone arrived at the FCC with a model number ‘TA-1044’, and this listing does not exactly reveal all that much info about the phone, as per usual, but we do have all the necessary info already, so… the fact that we know this is the Nokia 5 is more or less enough. The Nokia 5 is the second most powerful smartphone the company announced during MWC 2017, it is placed right below the Nokia 6 in the pecking order. The Nokia 5 is, in all honesty, a budget offering by the company, as it comes with an entry-level SoC, and its other specs also scream ‘budget’, which does not have to be a bad thing, at all, of course. The Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch 720p (1280 x 720) IPS LCD display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, while the Adreno 505 GPU is also included here, and is in charge of graphics processing.

A 3,000mAh non-removable battery is included on the inside of this smartphone, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device. Nokia actually introduced both single SIM and dual SIM variants of this smartphone, and we still don’t know which variant will become available in the US, but we’re guessing the single SIM model. A 13-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of the Nokia 5, while you’ll be able to find an 8-megapixel shooter on the phone’s front side. This handset comes with a fingerprint scanner which is placed below the display, and there are two capacitive keys flanking it. We still do not know when will the Nokia 5 land in the US, but this certification is a good indication that it might arrive soon.