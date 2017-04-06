Newegg’s 24-Hour Sale Discounts TV’s, Laptops, Headphones & More! – 4/6/17

Newegg is currently having a 24-hour sale which ends tonight at 11:59PM PDT. They are offering up a slew of great products at deep discounts. This includes up to $500 off of TV’s, soundbars and other entertainment. There’s also some deep discounts on the Klipsch Reference On-Ear headphones which are $249 in this sale, but if you use the code 0406HSSSNKP06 you can get another $100 knocked off (definitely a killer deal there).

A few of our other favorites includes the Corsair Gaming STRAFE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $78.99, a 17-inch HP laptop with 4GB of RAM and 500GB HDD for just $359 and there’s plenty more in this sale. These aren’t the most popular items, but they are definitely worth taking a look at, especially if you are looking for a new TV. As you can pick up a pair of Klipsch bookshelf speakers for a great price. These are a great addition to any entertainment setup, as they put out some good sound, and they can be put up out of the way, not to mention they also look pretty nice in an entertainment center.

Remember that this sale is good today only. So you’ll want to take advantage of this sale before it ends at 11:59PM PDT, or before everything sells out. Just hit the link below to see what Newegg has on sale today.