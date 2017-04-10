New Video Shows Lineage OS Running On The AGM X1

While CyanogenMod has come to an end in its current form, it is not forgotten. In fact, the popular third-party ROM has been re-launched and now lives on in the form of Lineage OS. Meaning that if you liked the CyanogenMod way of doing things, you only now need to look to Lineage OS to provide you with the same level of experience and customization. In spite of Lineage OS building on the CyanogenMod roots, this is technically a new ROM. Which also means that it is currently in the process of building out its support for devices. Although, it does have to be said that the ever-growing list of supported devices is mounting up pretty quickly.

One of the latest devices to gain its support for Lineage OS is the AGM X1. This is a new smartphone from AGM which looks to offer a decent level of specs, with a very rugged body. In terms of its ruggedness, not only is this a device that sports a more durable exterior, but it is also a device which comes with an IP68 certification for protection against dust and water. And now that it has gained its own Lineage OS support, the AGM X1 is able to enjoy all the benefits of Lineage 13.0 – which is based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). To highlight the newly-added Lineage OS support, AGM has released a new video highlighting in detail the sort of performance and features that you can expect by installing Lineage OS on the AGM X1.

Software aside, the AGM X1 is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, along with an FHD resolution. Inside you can expect to find 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC powering the show. In terms of cameras, the AGM X1 comes packing a 13-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features worth noting include expandable storage via microSD, (up to 128GB), a 5,400 mAh battery, Quick Charge 2.0 support, and Android 5.1 (Lollipop) pre-installed. In terms of the price, the AGM X1 has just become available to buy online and does come with a $299.99 full retail price. However, the AGM X1 is currently available with a $50 discount for a limited time, bringing the final cost down to only $249.99. You can find out more about the AGM X1, or order one for only $249.99, by heading through the links below. As well as checking out the new Lineage OS video from AGM, also below.