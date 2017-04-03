New Video Details Ulefone Power 2’s Customized Android 7.0 UI

With battery life becoming more of an increasing issue, some smartphone manufacturers have looked to offer smartphones that come equipped with a larger battery. This even includes smartphones at the lower and more affordable end of the market. In fact, some smartphones in the affordable sector are essentially placing all their eggs in the battery basket by releasing smartphones that are specifically aimed at battery-conscious customers. However, while these smartphones are affordable, and come with a big battery, not all come running on the latest version of Android.

Which is a selling point that Ulefone is pushing with their Ulefone Power 2. Following in the trend of the Ulefone ‘Power’ line, the main focus on the Power 2 is its included 6,050 mAh battery. However, Ulefone is also pushing this as a device that comes running on the latest version of Android – Android 7.0 (Nougat). Which means that in addition to the big battery and the affordable price, this is a smartphone that comes with all the bells and whistles associated with Android Nougat – including more detailed battery saving features. Of course, Ulefone’s version of Android Nougat is not exactly stock, as it does come with a slightly customized UI compared to stock Android. Although, the software tweaks included are ones that Ulefone hopes will add to the fun factor of the smartphone, as well as providing an easier ability to interact with certain features. For instance, some of these customizations include a float multitask feature and a three-finger camera gesture. Ulefone have even released a new promotional video detailing some of these features, which you can watch below.

In terms of the rest of the specs, the Ulefone Power 2 is a smartphone that comes with a 5.5-inch display with an FHD resolution. Inside, the Ulefone Power 2 comes packing 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor. Additional features include a 16-megapixel rear camera, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor, and of course, the already-mentioned 6,050 mAh battery and Android 7.0 (Nougat). This is a phone that is now available to buy and is priced at $179.99 – which currently includes a $40 free gift bag comprising of a phone stand, tempered glass screen protector, and a leather case.