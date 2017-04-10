New Sweatcoin Android App Turns Steps Into Currency

The Sweatcoin app started rolling out on the Google Play Store earlier today, almost a year after debuting on the iOS App Store with significant success. Developed by Sweatco Ltd, Sweatcoin was designed as an activity tracker with a unique twist – users are paid to be active. Each step you take when Sweatcoin is active is later turned into a digital currency simply called sweat coins. All of the currency you earn can be spent on a wide variety of goods including gadgets, toys, and clothing, or you can simply donate your sweat coins to charity. Sweatcoin is officially compatible with most devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and newer versions of Google’s ubiquitous operating system. You can download the app free of charge by following the Google Play Store link below.

After releasing Sweatcoin for iOS last May, the app’s developers initially planned to port it to Android devices by Christmas, but they ended up delaying their port due to a number of reasons. Ultimately, they’ve decided to list all of the obstacles they’ve encountered in their efforts to port Sweatcoin to Android devices, adding how they’re hoping their experiences will help other iOS developers who are considering making the jump to Android development. One of the main issues preventing the Android port of Sweatcoin from coming out sooner was a radical shift in the design language that developers had to make, as different design conventions of the two platforms ended up forcing them to design a completely new user interface from scratch. Secondly, optimizing the app for 15,174 devices listed on the Google Play Store ended up being a problem as many listings didn’t reveal whether a particular device is equipped with a certain hardware sensor that Sweatcoin needs to function. The developers ended up overcoming this issue by broadening the list of supported devices and distributing a beta build of the app that would automatically return model numbers of handsets that ended up not having the necessary hardware, thus gradually shortening their list of compatible smartphones, but also making it more accurate.

The third issue that slowed down the development of an Android port of Sweatcoin was the need to code the app with specific battery management solutions utilized by phone manufacturers. Every major OEM utilizes their own battery management software designed to kill background apps unless those apps specifically “tell” it not to do so, and coding around all of those individual solutions prolonged the development of Sweatcoin for Android. Finally, the development itself required a broad range of different technologies and coding languages, so Sweatcoin’s developers ended up looking for outside help more often than they had initially expected, though they’re hoping this effort will reflect on the quality of the final product.