New LG G6 Promo Says The Phone Is ‘Built For The Unexpected’

The latest promotional video for the LG G6 says the company’s new smartphone has been “build for the unexpected” and visualizes that notion by putting the flagship through a wide variety of laboratory tests. However, unlike conventional quality assurance tests, the ones shown in LG’s new ad have all been combined into a single contraption that has numerous LG G6 units go through a lot of punishment, all in an effort to demonstrate how the handset is an extremely durable and reliable piece of consumer electronics. You can watch the latest video promo for the LG G6 below.

The LG G6 officially launched stateside last week, not long after debuting in the company’s home country of South Korea. Following its global release, the Android-powered handset will now attempt to disrupt the market and win some customers for LG before Samsung — its largest competitor — releases its upcoming flagship duo, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. LG has already been committing a lot of resources to advertising the LG G6, having aired numerous teasers and ads for its latest and greatest smartphone. In light of that fact, more video promos like the one that can be seen below will likely debut in the near future. With the company spending more than a billion on advertising last year and given the increased competition on the market, the LG G6 might just end up being LG’s most advertised handset to date.

Regarding the smartphone itself, the LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2880 by 1440 pixels and an unconventional 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip and 4GB of RAM, in addition to sporting 32GB of internal storage. While the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer is also making models with 64GB of storage space, those aren’t expected to debut outside select markets in Asia. Finally, the LG G6 boasts a dual camera setup with two 13-megapixel sensors on its back, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter with support for FullHD video. Time will tell how well the LG G6 ends up performing on the market, but more details on the matter should be available shortly.