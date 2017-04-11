New LeEco Le Pro3 AI Edition Intros ‘LeLe’ Virtual Helper

Chinese technology giant LeEco unveiled a new smartphone, the Le Pro3 AI Edition, a revised version of the Le Pro3 that launched in the U.S. last year. The new LeEco Le Pro3 AI Edition marks two firsts for the company – the arrival of LeEco’s own virtual assistant called LeLe and its first dual camera.

While many were expecting to see the LeEco unveil the Le Max3 smartphone today, the company has taken fans by surprise with the launch of the new Le Pro3 model. At first, the phone will be available in China in two versions – a standard one with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and the MediaTek deca-core Helio X23 processor, and another more advanced version dubbed Eco Edition with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and the MediaTek deca-core Helio X27 SoC. Both models retain the same metal unibody as the older version of the handset, as well as the 5.5-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. The dual camera setup of the phone takes advantage of a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 13-megapixel RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (phase detection autofocus), dual LED flash, and support for 4K photographs. The device also features an 8-megapixel self-portrait shooter with f/2.2 and a wide-angle lens.

The second significant feature onboard the new Le Pro3 is the personal assistant called LeLe. The company says the AI-driven helper is accessible from the lock screen via voice commands and can make suggestions based on the users’ actions like bringing up payment methods when a shopping application is open. LeLe is also integrated with all LeEco apps but also works with a lot of third-party apps. Like in the case of Samsung’s Bixby, LeLe is still a nascent platform, but LeEco promises it will get better over time. The new LeEco Le Pro3 also feature a fingerprint scanner located just below the dual camera setup and a big 4,000mAh battery. The phone ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box with the company’s own EMUI 5.9 interface on top. LeEco is pricing the Le Pro3 AI Edition very competitively in China – the 32GB model will be available for approximately $260, while the 64GB version can be purchased for $350. The phone can be purchased in Gold, Rose Gold, and Black, with pre-orders scheduled to begin on April 14. As a fun addition, LeEco is also offering a set of nine stickers for decorating the rear camera of the device. There’s still no information on whether the product will land in the U.S. at some point in the future.