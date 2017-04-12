This New Leaked Photo May Be Of The Upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6

This new leaked photo may be of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6, the latest device from Xiaomi that is scheduled for an official announcement later on this month on April 19th. So far there have been a number of leaks surrounding the new phone but nothing so far has been confirmed by Xiaomi. This most recent photo leak shows the device from the front but from the bottom edge, so you can see that there appears to be dual speakers on the bottom on either side of the charging port, though it’s entirely possible that only one of these is a speaker and the other set of holes is there to help the overall design match up for aesthetics.

Speaking of the charging port, judging by the image it seems that if this is the Mi 6, Xiaomi has decided to go with a USB Type-C port. The phone also appears to have a physical home button at the bottom portion of the phone just below the screen which could double as a fingerprint sensor. The display is shown either off or asleep here so there is no way to tell from this particular picture how big or minimal the bezels might be.

Due to the image having a sticker placed on it that covers up the top part of the phone it’s not possible to see whether or not there is a Xiaomi logo in the top edge nor is it possible to see the front-facing camera and sensors that you would expect to see on the front of the phone above the display. It’s also hard to make out the color but it does look like this could be a silver or dark grey color. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to have gesture support for the home key and it’s said that the device will come with 3GB of RAM and a 3,200mAh battery while being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Xiaomi was known for using the top-end Snapdragon 820 CPU on last year’s flagship Mi 5 when they announced it at Mobile World Congress in 2016, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see them use a top-end CPU in this year’s flagship device.