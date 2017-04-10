New Leak Shows Alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 Front Panel Up Close

Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 6 flagship has seen yet another leak, this time showing off the phone’s front panel up close, confirming many of the little details that were alluded to in previous leaks and rumors. The top and bottom bezels make another appearance here, all but confirming that Xiaomi won’t be conforming to the thin bezel trend set by Samsung and LG this year, though the side bezels of the device are fairly thin. The slots on the front confirm the presence of a large, rounded home button, which is also rumored to have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath, and leave plenty of slots open for the rumored iris scanner.

The leaked display panel matches earlier leaks nicely, which likely means that most, if not all, of the phone’s design shown off in those leaks is what we’ll be seeing in the final retail version of the device. At least one previous leak showed off the phone in a fairly complete, assembled state; the fact that this leak matches that one nicely corroborates suspicions that what was on show there is what the final device will look like. The design seems like a combination of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Apple iPhone 7, with the glass front of the device wrapping around the metal sides of the handset. Rumors of dual cameras, however, are still unconfirmed.

As a reminder, the internal specs of the Xiaomi Mi 6 are allegedly set to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, with variants sporting 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The two variants are also supposed to have two different CPU clock speeds, with one maxing out at 2.2GHz, while the other one having a maximum frequency of 2.4GHz. Previous reports indicated that the Mi 6 will be offered in variants with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. The 5.15-inch display, meanwhile, sports a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels. The back camera is rumored to sport a 30-megapixel sensor, though it’s still unclear whether it will ship in the form of a dual-sensor setup. The selfie snapper, meanwhile, is alleged to b8-megapixelpixel unit. More details on the device are expected to follow soon.