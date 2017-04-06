New Huawei-Branded Handset Hits TENAA With 4GB Of RAM

A new Huawei-branded smartphone has just paid a visit to TENAA, China’s equivalent to the FCC. This essentially means that this smartphone will be launching in China soon, and thanks to this listing, we know not only what will the phone look like, but what specs it will sport as well. This smartphone carries the TRT-AL00A model number, and even though it looks a lot like the Huawei Enjoy 6s which was announced back in December, and the Honor 6C which was announced earlier today, its sensors above the display are placed differently, not to mention that this handset is considerably larger than the two aforementioned phones.

This smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, compared to the 5-inch panel on the Huawei Enjoy 6s and the Honor 6C. The phone that just got certified is made out of metal, and comes with a set of on-screen button, while its power / lock, volume up and volume down buttons can be found on the right-hand side of its body. Now, this smartphone also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). This device is fueled by an octa-core SoC which is running on 1.4GHz, and this could be one of Kirin’s budget SoCs, though it’s possible we’re looking at a Snapdragon processor here as well, we’ll have to wait until Huawei introduces this smartphone in order to be sure.

A 3,900mAh battery is also included in this package, and it is not removable, in case you were wondering. This handset sports a 12-megapixel shooter on its back, and an LED flash is also included back there, same goes for a fingerprint scanner. An 8-megapixel snapper is available on the front side of the device, and the company’s logo is also placed on the front side of the phone, right below the display. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone, which means you’ll get Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.0 or 5.1 as part of this offering as well. The phone will become available in Gray, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold color variants, while it will measure 153.6 x 76.4 x 8.35mm, and weigh 165 grams.

