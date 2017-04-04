New Alcatel Flash Comes With Dual Front & Dual Rear Cameras

Alcatel has seemingly launched a new smartphone called the Alcatel Flash. By the looks of it, the smartphone has been launched without much attention, in spite of this being a rather unique smartphone. The reason for its unique status is that it seems to be the first smartphone to become available sporting a dual camera setup on both the front of the device and the back. At present, it does seem to be currently available to buy in a number of Middle East countries, with no further pricing or availability information available.

When it comes to the specs, the Alcatel Flash happens to be a mid-range offering which includes a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio X20 processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage – which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card when needed. The main feature of this device happens to be the dual-camera setup found on both sides of the smartphone. There are two Sony IMX258 13-megapixel shooters found on the back, with an F/2.0 aperture, and they are assisted by a dual tone LED flash. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera combination on the front. The two camera modules feature one monochrome sensor and one colored sensor. On top of that, the device allows you to snap pictures in RAW format, giving you greater control when it comes to editing the pictures.

This is a 4G LTE smartphone which comes running on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) out of the box. While a decent sized 3,100 mAh battery keeps the light on. This is a smartphone that comes equipped with a USB Type-C port for faster charging and data transfer. While additional features include dual-SIM support and a fingerprint scanner which can be found on the rear of the device, located beneath the camera module. The Alcatel Flash seems to currently only be available to purchase in only one color, Titanium Grey, and as mentioned, official details on this smartphone are a little light at the moment – so there is no current information on whether it will become available to buy outside of the Middle East.