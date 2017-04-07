Motorola XT1773 Visits The FCC, Is This The Moto E4 Plus?

It seems like the Moto E4 Plus handset got certified by the FCC, which could indicate that the phone will be announced in the near future. This listing was spotted by Ronald Quandt, and the device comes with a XT1773 model number. Now, the Moto E4 Plus will sport a beefy 5,000mAh battery on the inside, and it will be fueled by MediaTek’s processor, though we still don’t know what SoC exactly, but probably one of the company’s more affordable offerings.

Both the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus have paid a visit to the FCC in the last week, the Moto E4 arrived with an XT1762 model number, and a 2,800mAH battery on the inside. These two phones will be direct successors to the Moto E3 and Moto E3 Power which landed last year, in case you were wondering. Now, both the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are expected to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, the Moto E4 will come with 16GB of storage on the inside, while we’re still not sure what can we expect in the storage department from the Moto E4 Plus. Now, as far as other specs of the Moto E4 Plus are concerned, we really don’t have any info at this point, though don’t expect high-end specs, quite probably not even mid-range ones, as the Moto E4 Plus will be one of Motorola’s most affordable devices in 2017.

The Moto E4 Plus will probably ship with a metallic trim, who knows, maybe Motorola opts to make this phone all-metal, we’ll just have to wait and see. Chances are that you will get a home key below the display on the Moto E4 Plus, and that home key will double as a fingerprint scanner. The Moto E4 Plus will probably be quite compact, as was the Moto E3 Power. Now, we still don’t know when will this handset be announced, but the Moto E3 was announced back in July, and was followed by the Moto E3 Power, so the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus could land in June or July this year, but nothing is certain just yet.