Motorola Orbit Soon To Be Available In Europe And The US

Earlier this year at CES (the Consumer Electronics Show) and MWC (Mobile World Congress), Motorola’s Home division unveiled their new Orbit device and now they are announcing that it will be available shortly in the UK for €149, followed by the US sometime soon after. When it arrives in the US, you can expect to see it at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, or on their Motorola Home website. The Motorola Fans got a hold of some pictures of the Orbit and it’s a great looking wireless camera system designed for either indoor or outdoor use.

Orbit is the world’s first 1080p Full HD wireless camera in the world. It is totally wire-free and is self-maintained without any power connection needed – the battery will last approximately 3-months in the power saving eco mode and 7 hours with continuous viewing. If your Orbit is mounted outside, you will have to bring it in to recharge it – the downfall of a wire-free device. Orbit is IP66 certified for outdoor usage to last through those rain showers. It comes with an 8GB microSD card so even if your WiFi connection is lost, Orbit will continue to record on the card for later viewing. The Orbit offers a wide 150-degree viewing angle to capture a large area at once. There is a large built in microphone for listening and it has night vision so you can capture scenes at night. It is designed as a sphere and comes with a magnetic mount so you can easily rotate the camera.

The Motorola Orbit was one of many exciting devices launched under the Motorola Home moniker and were not in the Lenovo booth at the shows, but at the Hubble Connected booth that received very little attention. However, Motorola is certainly into marketing products to enhance people’s lifestyles at home. They unleashed their VerveOnes Music Edition wireless earbuds in new colors and with a new speaker over the previous design. One of the more interesting items of nostalgia is the Motorola Signature Series that includes an old-fashioned looking WiFi speaker with Bluetooth connectivity and is Alexa-compatible – it even has the old Motorola logo from the 50’s. Motorola also displayed their Smart Nursery baby care products that you can control from the Hubble Connected app. With security a high priority on everybody’s mind, the Motorola Orbit could be a hot ticket item when it finally is available for sale.