Moto X Style Is Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat In India

The Moto X Style is now reportedly receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update in India. The software package is being distributed to select users in India and should continue to expand over the coming days and weeks. Reportedly the update includes Google’s Android security patch launched in February 2017, and as expected, it introduces a handful of new features specific to Android 7.0 Nougat, promising battery life and performance improvements along with a cleaner user interface.

The Moto X Style first received the Android 7.0 Nougat update during a soak test conducted in Brazil earlier this month. It would now appear that the testing phase successfully came to an end, and Motorola Mobility is now launching the final version to the public in India. Following the update, Moto X Style owners in India can look forward to slightly redesigned user interface elements including a reworked notification and quick toggle shade. The update brings improvements to battery life thanks to a new Doze mode, and should also increase the smartphone’s overall performance. A new ‘clear all’ button has been added to the Recent Apps list, and multitasking has been improved considerably given the inclusion of an optional Multi-Window mode, which allows users to run two applications simultaneously in a split-screen environment. The update should also include additional display calibration options and a wider range of emojis for users who enjoy communicating through ideograms.

As per the usual case, the Android 7.0 Nougat update is distributed to the Indian Moto X Style in phases, meaning that some units will receive the update notifications before others. Alternatively, users can also attempt to trigger the update manually from the phone’s setting menu, but either way, it’s recommended to have at least 50% battery life left and to connect the device to a reliable Wi-Fi network before proceeding with the download. The Moto X Style was announced and release in mid-2015 running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box and was later updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Moto X Style is approaching its 2 year anniversary which could mean that the Android 7.0 Nougat release at hand might be the last major software update for the device.