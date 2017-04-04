Moto G5 Is Now Official In India With 3GB Of RAM, SD430 SoC

The Moto G5 has just arrived to India. Motorola has announced their newest budget offering for the Indian smartphone market today, following the announcement of the Moto G5 Plus which landed in India last month. The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus were originally introduced back in February, but it took them a while to get to India, as expected. The Moto G5 that Motorola just introduced in India is actually the same as the international variant in more or less every way, there are no differences in the spec department, and the phone’s design also remains unchanged.

The Moto G5 is a compact, budget smartphone, which has plenty to offer for the price point. This handset sports a removable back cover and battery, for those of you who need such a functionality. This smartphone sports a 5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top of it. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor running at 1.4GHz, while the Adreno 505 GPU also comes with this processor, and is in charged of graphics processing. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and it comes with some Moto apps on it. A 13-megapixel snapper (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) can be found on the back of the Moto G5, and a 5-megapixel shooter (OmniVision OV5693, f/2.2 aperture) is available on the phone’s front side.

On top of everything that was said in the previous paragraph, the Moto G5 also offers two SIM card slots, and comes with a water repellent nano-coating, and a front-facing loudspeaker. Below the display lies a fingerprint scanner, and the phone sports a set of on-screen buttons. The Moto G5 features 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage, you can expand its storage using a microSD card (128GB max). The Moto G5 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 2,800mAh battery is included inside of this phone, while you’re also getting rapid charging here as well. The Moto G5 measures 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm, while it weighs 144.5 grams. The Moto G5 comes in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold color variants, and it is priced at Rs. 11,999 ($185) in India. You will be able to purchase this handset in the country exclusively through Amazon India starting today at midnight.