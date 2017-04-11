Moto E4’s Specifications Leak Thanks To P3DN Listing

The Moto E4 is Motorola’s upcoming budget offering, and it has just surfaced at the Indonesian regulatory body, P3DN. As most of you already know, the company had already introduced the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus handsets, which are also their budget smartphones, but the Moto E4 will be inferior to both of those devices, and will be even more affordable. Well, the phone has been spotted at the FCC a while back, but that listing really did not share much info with us, this P3DN listing is a bit different, though, read on.

First and foremost, it’s worth mentioning that this listing dates back to April 7, and that the Moto E4 is coming under the Moto XT1755 model number. The Moto E4 will sport a 5-inch 854 x 480 display, along with 1GB, 2GB, 3GB of 4GB of RAM, it seems like all of those variants will be available, and that is quite interesting. The phone will be fueled by the MediaTek MT6737m 64-bit quad-core processor, and a 5-megapixel snapper will be included on the back of the device. A 2-megapixel camera will be available on the front side of the Moto E4, and Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, with some additions by Motorola, of course. A 2,300mAh removable battery has also been mentioned by the source, and chances are that we’ll get a fingerprint scanner on this phone, it will probably be included on the front side of the device, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Now, the Moto E4 Plus is expected to launch alongside the Moto E4, and if rumors are to be believed, it will pack in a 5,000mAh battery on the inside. The Moto E4 Plus will probably sport a somewhat more powerful spec sheet, compared to the Moto E4, but we’ll have to wait and see what exactly is Motorola planning. The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are expected to land in a couple of weeks, we still don’t have the exact launch date, but we will report back as soon as more info pops up, as per usual, so stay tuned if you’re interested.