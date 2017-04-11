The Moto C & Moto C Plus Will Aim For Entry-Level Consumers

The Moto C and Moto C Plus will aim for entry-level consumers according to a new rumor surrounding the two devices that have recently popped up in leaks. Earlier this morning the Moto C leaked in a range of different colors, and it seems that it will be joined by the Moto C Plus which will reportedly come in a 4G-only version that also has a higher resolution screen than that of the Moto C, which is said to come in 3G and 4G models, and will come with a screen resolution of 854 x 480 compared to the 1280 x 720 of the Moto C Plus. Both phones are set to have specifications that vary slightly but will both also be geared towards consumers looking to jump into their first smartphone which suggests that they will come with a low price tag to match their low-end specs.

Some of the hardware was mentioned for the Moto C in the earlier leak but it looks to be just a little bit different if the new information is correct. While the Moto C was previously thought to have a 2,300mAh battery inside, it could actually be 2,350mAh while the Moto C Plus bumps up to a 4,000mAh battery for those that really need a long-lasting device. Both devices will come with a 2-megapixel front-facing camera but will apparently differ when it comes to the rear-facing camera as the Moto C will feature a 5-megapixel sensor while the Moto C Plus will have an 8-megapixel sensor.

Motorola is also said to be using slightly different spec variations for the Moto C and Moto C Plus based on the versions that will be available and based on regions where the devices will be sold. For example, the Moto C 3G model will reportedly come with a fixed-focus back camera while the 4G model will have autofocus, and they’re apparently using different amounts of RAM for the Moto C Plus based on the region, offering a 1GB RAM model to some regions and a 2GB RAM model to others. Just as mentioned in the earlier leak the Moto C will come with 16GB of internal storage, but there will also reportedly be an 8GB model for some regions, and the Moto C Plus will feature 16GB only, though both should also support expandable storage. Both devices will also come with the same size display at 5-inches, and both will come in Black, Gold, and Red options as pictured in the earlier leak, in addition to a white option. If the white option is beginning to make this phone look familiar it should, as Moto technically leaked it in their Rap video that surfaced earlier this month, it just wasn’t known at the time what the phone actually was.