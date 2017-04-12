Moto C & Moto C Plus Press Renders Leak Online

It was just yesterday that reports about Moto’s upcoming entry-level smartphones – the Moto C and Moto C Plus – started circulating the industry, and some low-resolution images of the upcoming Moto handsets also leaked earlier this month, but they are now followed by a couple of official press renders of the two handsets that are expected to be the cheapest Moto-branded smartphones ever. As can be seen from the two images, the Moto C and Moto C Plus will be fairly similar devices, at least as far as their outward appearances are concerned. The rear cameras on both devices will be placed in a circular housing alongside the LED flash, while the front panel of the phones will have the three capacitive buttons. The featured image on the top represents the Moto C Plus, while the Moto C is depicted in an image beneath this writing.

While Lenovo is yet to say anything officially about its upcoming Moto C devices, the internet is already full of rumors and speculations about the hardware specs of the smartphones that will apparently be positioned a notch below the company’s current entry-level Moto E lineup. According to rumors, the Moto C will be a basic entry-level device that will feature a 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480) display and will be powered by the MediaTek MT6737M SoC. The Moto C Plus, on the other hand, will feature a 720p display of the same size, although some reports indicate it might even come with a 5.2-inch panel. Either way, the Moto C Plus will have 4G LTE connectivity, but the Moto C will apparently be available in two variants, a 3G-only one and a 4G LTE-enabled model.

The Moto C is said to ship with 1GB of RAM across all variants, while its more expensive counterpart will vary between 1GB and 2GB of RAM, depending on the market. The Moto C Plus will offer 16GB of internal storage, while the Moto C will ship with either 8GB or 16GB of built-in storage. All the models should, however, come with microSD card slots. Imaging options on the Moto C will reportedly include a 5-megapixel primary camera with flash, along with a 2-megapixel front sensor that’s also said to be equipped with a flash. Some reports seem to suggest that the 3G variant will only get a fixed-focus rear-facing camera, although the 4G version should get an auto-focus shooter which should make it more user-friendly. The Moto C Plus will reportedly ship with the same front-facing camera configuration, but the primary camera on that device will apparently be an 8-megapixel unit.