Modern Combat Versus To Be Multiplayer-Only Mobile Game

Modern Combat Versus will be a multiplayer-only mobile game, Gameloft revealed, as reported by TouchArcade. Unlike Modern Combat 5 that launched in 2014 with both single player and multiplayer modes, the latest installment in the long-running series of mobile first-person shooters will be exclusively focused on providing players with a high-quality online experience. Gameloft recently released a so-called “Orientation Trailer” for the game that suggests the upcoming title will be set in a not-too-distant future, as you can see below.

Being an online-only FPS, Modern Combat Versus will be aiming to offer a balanced multiplayer experience and allow mobile gamers to play as a variety of different characters. The vanilla version of the game will seemingly feature 12 characters, i.e. Agents who’ll be divided into four classes. Apart from the self-explanatory and balanced Attacker and Defender classes, the game will also feature the Assassin class that will excel at dealing a lot of damage in short periods but won’t be particularly durable during longer encounters. The last class is called Specialist and reportedly boasts a number of situational gadgets, weapons, and abilities. In other words, veterans of the genre will likely feel right at home with the classes in Modern Combat Versus, and the game will also feature many traditional FPS gameplay modes. Finally, Modern Combat Versus will boast a streamlined control scheme that will have weapons shoot automatically, with players only expected to focus on moving and aiming. The final version of Modern Combat Versus will also support more traditional control systems and even physical gamepads, Gameloft revealed.

Modern Combat Versus will be soft-launching this spring on both Android and iOS. There’s still no word on which territories will get to experience the beta version of the game before the entire world does, but more information on the matter is bound to follow shortly. For now, Gameloft only confirmed that the Zone Control 4v4 mode will be the only supported mode before Modern Combat Versus officially launches worldwide. In the meantime, those who are on the lookout for a new mobile FPS developed by Gameloft may want to check out N.O.V.A. Legacy, a revised version of the company’s seminal portable shooter from 2009.