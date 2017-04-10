Micromax & Flipkart Announce Strategic Partnership

With an eye towards increasing its market-share in the face of increasing competition from super-aggressive Chinese brands, Indian technology company Micromax Informatics has announced a far-reaching collaboration with Flipkart that goes beyond basic retail partnership. Micromax says that it wants to use the “insights and analytics” of Flipkart’s nationwide logistics and customer behavioral database to help shape the company’s product and marketing strategy going forward. India’s leading indigenous smartphone company has also revealed that the two companies will eventually jointly announce a whole new smartphone brand that will retail exclusively on the nation’s largest e-commerce portal. While Micromax has traditionally been strong in the offline category, the company is now looking to increase its online market share, given how Xiaomi, Lenovo and OnePlus have become some of the leading vendors in the country almost exclusively through their online strategy.

The company, earlier today, also announced two new budget-oriented smartphones called Evok Note and Evok Power, both of which will be sold exclusively through it’s newly-announced strategic partner. The two handsets will only go on sale from April 12th, which is when the pricing and official tech specs of both devices will be revealed. However, even though the company is yet to announce the tech specs of its upcoming budget smartphones officially, reports in the online tech media in the country seem to suggest that both these devices will be positioned in the entry-level and lower mid-range segments, and will sport fairly humble hardware.

According to rumors, the Evok Note will feature a 5.5-inch 1080p display and will be powered by the MediaTek MT6753 SoC. The device will reportedly ship with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset is expected to sport a 4,000mAh battery and is believed to run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. In terms of cameras, the Evok Note will reportedly pack a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Evok Power, meanwhile, is expected to have even more humble specifications. The device will apparently feature a 5-inch 720p IPS display, and will be powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor of unspecified make. The handset is expected to come with 2GB of RAM and just 16GB built-in storage. As is evident from its name, the Evok Power will apparently have a large battery, which is said to be a 4,000mAh unit. It will also sport a fingerprint scanner on the back, and will apparently be positioned against the recently-launched Xiaomi Redmi 4A.