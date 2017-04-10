Meizu’s VP Hints That The Meizu PRO 7 Might Arrive Soon

The Meizu PRO 7 is one of the most anticipated Chinese flagship devices of this year, and the company’s VP seemingly revealed some info about the device. Li Nan, Meizu’s VP, hinted that the Meizu PRO 7 might arrive before the end of April, as expected. Li Nan shared this info while responding to an inquiry on Weibo (Chinese social network), though do keep in mind that he did not flat out confirm that the Meizu PRO 7, he simply said that the upcoming phone is not called the Meizu M5X, and that the phone will sport an interesting new design.

Those of you who don’t know, the Meizu PRO 6 actually arrived back in April last year, so this month is kind of perfect for Meizu to announce the Meizu PRO 7, as that would mean that the company is finally sticking to some sort of a release cycle. Now, if rumors are to be believed, the Meizu PRO 7 will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core SoC, which is MediaTek’s flagship processor. Chances are that this phone will ship with an AMOLED display, just like its predecessor, and you can expect it to sport a fullHD or a QHD resolution. If rumors are to be believed, the Meizu PRO 7 will pack in a 12-megapixel camera on the back. Sony’s IMX362 sensor, and its display will probably be 5.5 inches or smaller, the Meizu PRO 7 Plus which is expected to arrive later this year will probably be the company’s flagship phablet, and will be fueled by the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core processor.

The Meizu PRO 7 will probably be made out of metal, even though Meizu might opt to change things up and release a metal + glass smartphone this time around, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Meizu PRO 7, and on top of it, you’ll get Meizu’s Flyme UI, as per usual. We still do not know what day exactly will Meizu announce their new flagship, but chances are we will see it before the end of this month, so stay tuned for that.

