Meizu’s PRO 7 Flagship Leaks Yet Again, Side Bezels Begone

The Meizu PRO 7 is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, and yet another image of the device just surfaced. If rumors are to be believed, this smartphone will be announced before the end of this month, and the phone actually surfaced yesterday as well. Today’s image is somewhat different than the two that leaked yesterday, as the phone’s side bezels are even thinner in this shot, and the corners of its display are not curved, while they were in yesterday’s images, similar as on the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8.

Now, truth be told, today’s image does not really let us take a look at the whole smartphone, only its upper portion, but that’s enough to notice that its display is curved on the sides, and that its upper bezel won’t be that thick. If this leak is legit, the Meizu PRO 7 could be a really narrow smartphone, which is not a bad thing, of course. The only thing that will separate the display and the palm of your hand is the metallic trim which holds the phone together, and it seems like both the power / lock key, and the volume rockers keys are placed on the right-hand side of this device, which means that the phone’s SIM card tray is located on the left. Now, the Meizu PRO 7 will probably ship with an AMOLED display, just like its predecessors, though we still don’t know how large will that display be. The Meizu PRO 6 sported a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) panel, while the Meizu PRO 6 Plus came with a 5.7-inch display. Chances are that the Meizu PRO 7’s display will be relatively compact, so we’re probably looking at a display which is smaller than 5.5 inches, and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus could sport a considerably larger panel later this year.

The Meizu PRO 7 will also pack in at least 4GB of RAM, and you can expect it to ship with at least 32GB of internal storage. MediaTek’s Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor will almost certainly fuel this smartphone, and the phone will probably ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box with Meizu’s Flyme UI on top of it. It is possible that Meizu plans to surprise us, and we end up getting Android 7.0 Nougat on top of the Meizu PRO 7, though that’s not that likely if they plan to introduce this handset before the end of April.

