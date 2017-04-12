Meizu MX7 Pops Up On JD.com; Snapdragon 660 SoC In Tow?

According to a new leak, the Meizu MX7 might be fueled by one of Qualcomm’s processors. As some of you might know, Qualcomm actually sued Meizu for patent infringement a while back, and after some negotiations, the two companies signed a global licensing agreement back in December last year. Since then, we’ve seen quite a few rumors saying that a Snapdragon-powered, Meizu-branded handset is on the way, and if today’s leak is to be believed, the Meizu MX7 might actually ship with a Snapdragon SoC.

Now, if you take a look at the image down below, you’ll notice that the Meizu MX7 is already listed on JD.com (JingDong Mall), one of the largest retailers in China. This handset is covered by a red cloth, so we don’t really get to see its design, and it is listed with a 9,999 Yuan ($1,450) price point. Now, this price point is almost certainly completely off, it could be a placeholder pricing for the phone, as the Meizu MX7 will probably be a mid-range smartphone. The Meizu MX6 was announced back in July last year, and was the company’s mid-range offering, a quite affordable mid-ranger, actually, so the Meizu MX7 will probably be quite affordable as well. Now, the Meizu MX6 was fueled by the Helio X20 64-bit deca-core processor, and if rumors are to be believed, its successor will ship with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Qualcomm’s mid-range SoC.

In addition to the Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Meizu MX6 might sport 4GB of RAM, and the phone will probably be made out of metal. A 12-megapixel snapper will be placed on the back of this phone, if the rumors are to be believed, and you can expect to see Meizu’s mBack home key below the device’s display. Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Meizu MX7, and the company’s Flyme UI will be installed on top of Google’s offering, of course. That is more or less all the info that we have thus far, and if Meizu plans to introduce this handset in the next month or two, we’ll probably get more info soon enough.

Buy the Meizu MX6