Meizu M612C Gets Certified With 4GB Of RAM, Metal Body

A new Meizu-branded smartphone got certified by TENAA recently, the Meizu M612C. This smartphone’s model number hints that this is a member of the company’s ‘Meizu M’ line of smartphones, and we could be looking at the Meizu M5X, at least according to rumors. The Meizu M5 and Meizu M5 Note have been released a while back, and are already available for purchase, and this seems to be a new iteration of the Meizu M5 which will sport a somewhat larger display than its sibling.

The Meizu M612C is made out of metal, just like most of Meizu’s smartphones in the last couple of year, and the phone resembles other Meizu-branded devices quite a bit. The phone sports Meizu’s mBack multifunctional home key, which not only serves as a physical home key, but also a capacitive back button and a fingerprint scanner. The device features a 5.2-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, and interestingly enough, it will ship in 2GB; 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, according to TENAA. Those three RAM variants will sport 16GB, 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, respectively. A 2,930mAh battery will be included in this package, and a 13-megapixel snapper will be included on the back of the Meizu M612C. A 5-megapixel shooter will be available on the front side of this phone, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow will come pre-installed on the device, with Meizu’s Flyme OS on top of it. This handset will be fueled by an octa-core SoC which will be clocked at 1.3GHz, and we’re probably looking at one of MediaTek’s budget offerings here.

The Meizu M612C will ship in Silver, Gray, Gold and Rose Gold color variants, says TENAA, and the phone will measure 148.2 x 72.53 x 8.4mm, while it will weigh 138 grams. That is more or less it, we’re still not entirely sure as to what model this is, but it is possible we’re looking at a new variant of the Meizu M5 here. Chances are Meizu will introduce this smartphone really soon, so stay tuned, we’ll report back as soon as the company releases some official info, as per usual, and that will probably happen really soon.

