Meet Runtasty, Runtastic’s New Healthy Food Recipe App

Runtastic is an app which very heavily focuses on the user’s health and various ways to improve their health through exercise. However, as everyone knows, experience is only one half of the health and weight-loss equation. To properly stay healthy and/or lose weight, an exercise program needs to be coupled with a balanced diet. So in reality, it was probably only a matter of time before the team behind Runtastic released an app to help users control their dietary intake – which is exactly what has now happened. Playing on the Runtastic name and to ensure you know who this app is by, Runtastic’s new food-based app, ‘Runtasty,’ is now available to download on Android. The app is a free to download app and by the looks of it, does not contain any in-app purchases. So there is little harm in trying this one out, regardless of whether you are a Runtastic app user or not – although you do need to create an account to make use of the app.

As to be expected with a food app (and especially a health-focused one), Runtasty looks to bring you a number of recipes that are ‘quick, simple, and dietitian-approved.’ With the Google Play Store page detailing that this app should be good for “meat-eaters, vegans, lactose-intolerants, carb-lovers and avoiders” alike. The recipes included come with instructional videos to make the following process a little easily and seemingly, are designed to make use of a minimal ingredients list. Which will likely appeal to those who are time-restricted, as well as health-conscious.

At the moment, the app is a little limited in terms of recipe variety (compared to other recipe apps) as it does only contain around 40 recipes. Although, that is a number that will likely increase over time via updates. As this is a health-focused app, you can expect detailed health-related information, including data on the calorie count, as well as carbohydrate, fat, and protein information. All the usual search parameters seem to be in effect, although there are a couple of additional ones for those who are on strict limits – like for instance, meals that can be made in less than 15 minutes, post-workout meals, and meals that contain no more than 200 calories.