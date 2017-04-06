MediaTek Addresses India LTE Issue, Software Solution Coming

MediaTek has released a statement looking to clarify an issue which has surfaced recently in media reports, suggesting that smartphones in India using a MediaTek chipset are having issues when it comes to 4G LTE connections. The issue seems to have arisen based on details provided by the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) in a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), noting that some devices are encountering a degraded cellular network connection. With the letter reportedly directly referencing MediaTek SoCs as the source of the issue.

In MediaTek’s most recent response, the SoC manufacturer is looking set straight a number of aspects which could lead to a misrepresentation of the issue or the company. Firstly, that this is not an issue with MediaTek chips specifically, with MediaTek noting that a number of the devices listed by the COAI actually make use of chipsets from other companies. In fact, MediaTek goes on to explain that of the eight devices that were specially mentioned by the COAI, four of them are not MediaTek-related devices. So while the majority affected are devices with a MediaTek chip inside, the issue is not a result of those devices containing a MediaTek chip. Secondly, that this is only an issue that affects smartphones in India with MediaTek noting that the issue is to do with the congested nature of networks in India. With MediaTek further explaining that due to India being such a “fast growing” market and containing a wide variety of networks that all employ their own standards, this has led to the absence of a “single standard” across the network spectrum. Thirdly, that MediatTek intends to do “all it can to address the concerns and situation” going forward,

In terms of the last point, what MediaTek intends to do, the company has explained that since it has been made aware of the issue, it has been working on a software optimization that “will improve network performance” once it becomes available. MediaTek further notes that the software solution is currently in testing and will be released once the testing has been finished and the solution has been approved for public use – which MediaTek suggest should be soon and possibly even within the next few days.