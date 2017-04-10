MAZE Blade Now Available To Buy, $129.99 For A Limited Time

MAZE, the company behind the MAZE Alpha, recently announced that it has a new smartphone in the works and one which was due to become available to buy soon. The new smartphone is the MAZE Blade and following the initial announcements, it is now available to buy from a range of of online retailers and at a discounted price.

For background, the MAZE Blade is a smartphone that can be considered to be an affordable smartphone, as it is part of the rising number of sub-$200 smartphones that are now hitting the market. While the price is pretty low, the specs on offer are directly comparable to a number of smartphones that you can buy today, making this an ideal option for those looking to save on the cost, but not sacrificing on the specs. For instance, this is a smartphone that comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor (clocking at 1.3 GHz). The display comes in at 5.5-inches and makes use of an FHD resolution. While cameras include a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features on offer include expandable storage via microSD (up to 64GB), dual-SIM support, and a fingerprint sensor. This is a smartphone that comes powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, comes with Quick Charge support, and comes running on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) out of the box.

Back to the launch news and the MAZE Blade is currently priced at only $129.99. In terms of where you can buy it, MAZE has confirmed that the Blade is now available from a number of online retailers including GearBest, iGoGo, DealsMachines, and Everbuying. Although, it is worth noting that the $129.99 price is a limited time (and limited stock) price. As come April 20, the price of the MAZE Blade will increase up to $139.99. For those who do plan on picking up the MAZE Blade before the price increase, links to all of the mentioned retailer listings can be found below – as well as the official product page for the MAZE Blade – for those looking for more detailed information on this latest smartphone arrival from MAZE.