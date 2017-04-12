Lincoln Announces the 2018 Navigator with Android Auto

At the New York International Auto Show today, Lincoln unveiled their newest iteration of the Navigator which falls under the 2018 model year, and it has Android Auto standard. What this means is that those that want to buy (or lease) the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, will get Android Auto as part of the package, without having to shell out more cash for the option. This is something that more car makers are beginning to do, and it’s nice to see. Lincoln is touting that the 2018 Navigator is bringing modern luxury and advanced technology, and that it is an all-new full-size SUV as well.

One of the cooler (but not that useful) features of the new Navigator is the fact that the chrome Lincoln logo actually lights up as you approach the vehicle. This does help you find your car, when there are other Navigators parked in the same area. Something that may not happen that often, but could happen from time to time. There’s also LED lighting on the bottom of the car that shows a Lincoln welcome mat on the ground below the door, before you open up the door. Inviting you to come on in. Those wondering how much power is under-the-hood here, we have a twin-turbo V6 engine, which also has 450 horsepower, and a 10-speed transmission. Lincoln notes that the Navigator is lighter, and uses high-strength aluminum-alloy to make the body stronger, but also remove nearly 200 pounds from the overall weight. This gives the Navigator a smoother ride, but it also gives you a tiny bit better gas mileage out of each tank of gas.

When it comes to technology, we have Ford’s SYNC 3 system, which includes Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay, so whether you are an Android or iOS user, you’ll be able to take full advantage. There’s a large touch screen (Lincoln has declined to state how big it is) in the center, which is used for things like navigation, phone and streaming music. Lincoln also has steering wheel-mounted controls. What’s interesting here is that there are audio and climate control settings in the second row of seating, and the third row gets power reclining.

Lincoln has not mentioned how much or when the 2018 Navigator will be available, but judging by the recent history of Navigators, it’ll likely be launching in the fall. The 2017 Lincoln Navigator started at around $63,000, so the 2018 model will likely feature similar pricing.