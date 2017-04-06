LG X power2 (LG-M320N) Gets Certified By The FCC

The LG X power2 passed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, signaling a possible market release in the near future. The device was first announced in mid-February 2017 and was showcased at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, later that month. It was initially expected to hit the shelves in March, and although this clearly hasn’t come to pass, the smartphone’s recent visit to the FCC means that LG has one less formality to worry about before making the device available to prospective buyers.

The LG X power2 carries the model number ‘LG-M320N’ in the FCC database. This same model number was also spotted in the Bluetooth SIG database in mid-March, as seen in the image gallery below, where the device received its Bluetooth certificate for commercial use. The FCC application doesn’t say much about the smartphone’s internal hardware, but fortunately, the LG X power2 was already available for hands-on previews at MWC 2017 when most details about the smartphone have already been revealed by the South Korean company. It carries a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 and is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 system-on-chip (SoC), housing an octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.5GHz, and the Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. The smartphone also seems to be split into two main variants: one carrying 1.5GB of RAM and another accommodating 2GB of RAM. In either case, the LG X power2 has 16GB of internal memory, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot by up to 256GB. It also sports a 13-megapixel camera coupled with an LED flash, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The LG X power2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, complete with LG’s proprietary user interface on top, and is powered by a 4,500mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone will be launched in a variety of colors including Black Titan, Shiny Titan, Shiny Blue, and Shiny Gold. As far as market availability is concerned, there’s still no exact launch date attached to the device, though the phone will likely be available for purchase in the United States by the end of this month.