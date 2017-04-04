LG Issuing Battery Performance Update for Canadian G6

The LG G6 is slated to be available on April 7th, after Verizon’s short exclusivity, the LG G6 will be available to all (at least in North America) on Friday. Ahead of the release, LG has begun pushing out an update, which appears to only be hitting the LG G6 models in Canada. This update reportedly is to help improve the battery performance of the LG G6, which was already pretty decent, as we found out in our review of the smartphone. The update brings the firmware to H87310b. The update is also supposed to improve video playback on the LG G6. This update is likely just a pre-release update, and those with pre-release models will see the update.

LG has had the G6 available for pre-order for a few weeks now, and the official launch date is this Friday, April 7th, even though some of Canada’s carriers were shipping out pre-orders ahead of that April 7th date. In Canada, you can grab the LG G6 from a number of carriers, which includes Bell, TELUS, Rogers and Videotron. It’ll cost you $1,000 CAD outright, which is a pretty high price tag, but also pretty normal for flagships like this (due to the Canadian exchange rate currently).

For those that might be living under a rock, the LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display. This means that it is a bit taller than your normal smartphone, like the LG G5. But it also means you get a smaller body with a larger display, which is what LG was going for here. The resolution is also a bit higher, coming in at 2880×1440, making it QHD+. The LG G6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 system-on-a-chip, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for those that want to add a bit more storage to the device. LG has included a 3300mAh battery, which is a bit larger than the 2800mAh battery that was in the LG G5. However the caveat this year, is that it is non-removable. And that is largely due to the fact that LG decided to go with metal and glass, making a removable battery all but impossible.